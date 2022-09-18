    বাংলা

    Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months

    With almost 90% of the population having received at least one dose, Brazil's vaccination rates are already among the world's highest

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 03:27 AM

    Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years, the government body said in a statement Friday night.

    The move broadens the availability of the vaccine, which is sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults and is already available in Brazil for older age groups.

    Brazil's vaccination rates are already among the world's highest, with almost 90% of the population having received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data project, which collects official numbers from governments worldwide.

