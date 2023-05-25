    বাংলা

    Tobacco industry accused of promoting E-cigarettes in the name of study

    The organisations involved in the study are the Association for Community Empowerment Bangladesh, the Centre for Substance Use Research, and Enam Medical College

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 09:47 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 09:47 PM

    With funds from multinational tobacco companies, some organisations are promoting e-cigarettes and vaping products in the name of research on smoking alternatives, anti-tobacco group Progga has alleged. 

    The Association for Community Empowerment (ACE) Bangladesh, UK-based Centre for Substance Use Research (CSUR), and Enam Medical College are promoting a so-called research protocol on tobacco harm reduction among Bangladeshi diabetic patients, Progga said in a statement on Wednesday. 

    The study is being financed by Foundation for Smoke-free World (FSFW), a Philip Morris International (PMI) sponsored front organisation, according to the statement.

    “These organizations have conducted such campaigns before. With patronage from the tobacco industry, such a clever campaign has been launched at a time when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has taken the initiative to amend the tobacco control law which, if passed, will ban E-cigarettes and vaping altogether.”

    Progga said FSFW, founded in 2017 with funds provided by PMI, has already caused grave concern among public health and anti-tobacco activists. 

    Following the Foundation’s inception, the World Health Organization released a statement where it argued that any involvement or cooperation with this Foundation poses a grave conflict of interest. 

    “It is a matter of concern that the activity of this foundation is being noticed in Bangladesh for the past few years,” Progga said.

    A number of countries, including India, have decided not to work with the FSFW on a government level to prevent its controversial activities. 

    However, Bangladesh is yet to take any such measure on this issue. 

    “As a signatory to the FCTC, Bangladesh should also not be involved with FSFW as per the suggestion of the WHO and provide necessary and clear directives in this regard. At the same time, all Bangladeshi organisations including ACE and Enam Medical College should also refrain from involving themselves with such an entity that is against public health,” Progga said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Why is Bangladesh struggling to stay happy? 5 lessons from the World Happiness Report
    Why is Bangladesh struggling to say happy?
    The sharp drop of 24 spots on the World Happiness Ranking suggests there are serious issues affecting the nation
    Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury
    Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury dies at 82
    The freedom fighter and public health activist was suffering from kidney complications for a long time
    Members of Panacea YOGA Meditation Society busy doing their regular exercise at Dhaka's Ramna Park. Photo: Abdul Mannan
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    According to the WHO, physical activity has significant health benefits for heart, body, and mind
    A blue verification badge and the logos of Facebook and Instagram are seen in this picture illustration taken Jan 19, 2023.
    Social media could harm mental health: US Surgeon General
    Most adolescents say social media helps them feel more accepted, more supported during tough times, more connected to their friends, and more creative

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk