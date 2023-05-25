Tobacco industry accused of promoting E-cigarettes in the name of study

With funds from multinational tobacco companies, some organisations are promoting e-cigarettes and vaping products in the name of research on smoking alternatives, anti-tobacco group Progga has alleged.

The Association for Community Empowerment (ACE) Bangladesh, UK-based Centre for Substance Use Research (CSUR), and Enam Medical College are promoting a so-called research protocol on tobacco harm reduction among Bangladeshi diabetic patients, Progga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The study is being financed by Foundation for Smoke-free World (FSFW), a Philip Morris International (PMI) sponsored front organisation, according to the statement.

“These organizations have conducted such campaigns before. With patronage from the tobacco industry, such a clever campaign has been launched at a time when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has taken the initiative to amend the tobacco control law which, if passed, will ban E-cigarettes and vaping altogether.”