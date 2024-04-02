Anti-tobacco campaigners demand rise in cigarette prices, taxes in budget

Hiking prices of tobacco products through effective taxation will not only increase the government's revenue earnings but also reduce the prevalence of tobacco use, the speakers said.

A total of 27 journalists from print, television, and online media outlets participated in the workshop jointly held by Knowledge for Progress, or PROGGA, and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance or ATMA at the BMA Bhaban in Dhaka on Monday, the organisers said in a statement.

The speakers said raising cigarette prices will help the government reduce healthcare costs attributable to tobacco-induced diseases.

“Therefore, in the upcoming national budget for FY 2024-25, the prices of tobacco products, particularly the price and tax rate of low-tier cigarettes, must be increased to push these products out of the purchasing capacity of the youth and the poor,” the statement said.

The speakers lamented that the prices of all types of tobacco products in Bangladesh are already considerably low.

“Compared to the prices of essential commodities, it is evident that these deadly products are getting even cheaper,” the statement said, detailing price rises in recent months.