Shahbagh flower market fire under control, 5 people burnt

The blaze at the big flower market of Dhaka was reported to the Fire Service at 9:53pm

The fire that broke out at the flower market in Dhaka's Shahbagh has been extinguished by five Fire Service units within an hour.

Fire Service spokesperson Talha Bin Jasim said the blaze was reported at 9:53pm on Saturday.

He said, “Fire units began their work at 10pm after receiving the report of the blaze at the tin-shed flower market. The fire was brought under control at 10:55am."

At least five people have sustained burn injuries in the fire, according to DMCH burn and plastic surgery unit physician Ashiqur Rahman.

Fire Service spokesperson Talha said, "A few gas cylinders were found in a shop in the market. But whether it originated from there will be ascertained after investigation."

Fire Service Assistant Director Kazi Najmuzzaman said, "Two Fire Service units began working to tame the fire. Three more units joined the operation due to the water problem.

About the damage, he said: "We cannot say how much damage has been done. We have yet to get information from those who own the stalls to determine the extent of the damage.

“No casualties have been reported yet.”

Noting that it is not yet clear how the fire started" he said: “The electrical wires here were very loosely connected and in hanging state. We suspect the fire might have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

"There were also gas cylinders containing helium or hydrogen used to inflate balloons in dangerous conditions here. The gas was leaking from there during the blaze."

"Hydrogen gas is hazardous. Especially since hydrogen gas is less expensive than helium, it is the most used. We'll find out what kind of gas it was."

DMCH physician Ashiqur said: "Of the injured identified with single names, Reazul suffered injuries on 10 percent of his body, Shaon on 16 percent and Foyez on 14 percent. They have been admitted to the hospital.

Citing the burnt people, a member of the hospital's police outpost said: "Five people were inflating balloons in a tin-shed room in the flower market. They themselves went to the hospital on rickshaws after sustaining burn injuries.”