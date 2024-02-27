New Zealand set to scrap world-first tobacco ban

New Zealand will repeal on Tuesday a world-first law banning tobacco sales for future generations, the government said, even while researchers and campaigners warned of the risk that people could die as a result.

Set to take effect from July, the toughest anti-tobacco rules in the world would have banned sales to those born after Jan 1, 2009, cut nicotine content in smoked tobacco products and reduced the number of tobacco retailers by more than 90 percent.