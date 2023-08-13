Making dengue patients drink excessive coconut water may cause harm

[Disclaimer: The real names of the patients and their family members have not been disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.]

A 2022 guideline issued by Bangladeshi health authorities had advised dengue patients to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses (approximately 2 litres) of liquid a day, in the form of either milk, juice, oral saline, barley, or fresh coconut water.

Dengue patients suffer from dehydration, which is why liquids are essential to replenish the lost water.

Young coconut water has always been considered a healthy drink for patients suffering from long-term illness, and with the issuance of the guidelines last year, a craze about coconut water began among dengue patients.