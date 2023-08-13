    বাংলা

    Making dengue patients drink excessive coconut water may cause harm

    Young coconut water has always been considered a healthy drink for patients suffering from long-term illness, but doctors are saying excessive amount of coconut water can be harmful for the body

    Obaidur Masumbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 04:32 PM

    [Disclaimer: The real names of the patients and their family members have not been disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.]

    A 2022 guideline issued by Bangladeshi health authorities had advised dengue patients to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses (approximately 2 litres) of liquid a day, in the form of either milk, juice, oral saline, barley, or fresh coconut water.

    Dengue patients suffer from dehydration, which is why liquids are essential to replenish the lost water.

    Young coconut water has always been considered a healthy drink for patients suffering from long-term illness, and with the issuance of the guidelines last year, a craze about coconut water began among dengue patients.

    This year, as Bangladesh enters the peak season of dengue fever and possibly the worst-ever outbreak to date, patients diagnosed with dengue virus have been buying young coconuts in bulk every day, which shot up the prices.

    Anwarul Khan (not his real name), the attendant of a dengue patient admitted to Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital in the Mohakhali area, bought at least ten young coconuts a day from the mobile sellers set up shop in front of the hospital in the last couple of days.

    “They are charging Tk 160 for each, which could not be more than Tk 70 in any other place. Doctors have advised my brother [the patient] to drink plenty of fluid, so I am buying it at a steep rate,” he said.

    Anwarul also confirmed that the doctors did not confirm the amount of coconut water necessary for the patient.

    bdnews24.com reached out to Dr Ashraful Alam, an assistant professor at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery's blood transfusion department, for an answer to that question.

    “Young coconut water is rich in sodium, potassium and chloride. These chemicals help in regulating the mechanisms of the body. When a bacteria or virus attacks the body, the water balance in our body goes haywire, which is why additional liquid, preferably rich in minerals, is helpful,” he said.

    “However, if you drink excessive coconut water, the additional chemicals, especially potassium, will imbalance the regulatory mechanism in the body and put the physiology in danger.”

    Prof Dr Md Nazmul Islam, a director at the Directorate General of Health Services, explained what the 2022 guidelines meant.

    “The guideline listed coconut water and other liquids based on availability and locale. Yes, not everyone can afford it, but those who can or can collect it easily can opt for it. Coconut water is rich in potassium, and excessive amount of it can be harmful.”

    “The bottom line is dengue patients can’t suffer from dehydration.”

