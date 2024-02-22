Bangladesh records 16 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 16 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,316 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 17 with one fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.

The new cases included four in Dhaka and 12 outside the capital.

Dhaka also accounted for 28 of the 53 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.