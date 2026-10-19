Suspected measles death toll tops 1,200

Five more people with symptoms of measles have died across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities have taken the number of deaths among people with measles symptoms to 1,097 so far this year.

Another 104 people have died from confirmed cases of measles, taking the suspected death toll from the disease to 1,201.

The DGHS said in its bulletin on Monday that Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 493.

Sylhet Division followed with 193 deaths.

Chattogram recorded 101 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 84, Barishal 65, Khulna 51 and Rangpur 17.

According to the bulletin, 1,307 people with measles symptoms sought treatment at hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,179 were admitted to hospital, while 35 tested positive for measles.

Among the newly admitted patients with measles symptoms, 451 were in Dhaka Division, 276 in Chattogram, 132 in Sylhet, 120 in Barishal, 73 in Khulna, 69 in Mymensingh, 44 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

The bulletin said the total number of hospital admissions has reached 190,663, of whom 183,042 have recovered and returned home.

Meanwhile, the number of people reported with measles symptoms has risen to 214,551. Of them, 23,157 have been confirmed to have measles.

The DGHS has been keeping records of infections and deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms since Mar 15.

Not all patients who visit hospitals, or those who remain outside hospitals, are tested for measles. As a result, the actual number of confirmed measles cases cannot be determined.

Only data on patients who visit or are admitted to hospitals are recorded.