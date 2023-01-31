    বাংলা

    Sabrina Flora transferred to preventive medicine institute as director

    The health official became a household name for appearing in the daily COVID press conferences at the onset of the pandemic

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 03:26 PM

    Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, who emerged as the public face of Bangladesh's COVID-19 response in the early days of pandemic, has been transferred to the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine as a director.

    She was an additional director general of planning and development at the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The health and family planning ministry transferred three other officers with the rank of director on Monday.

    Dr Ahmedul Kabir, an additional DG of administration at the directorate, will work as the additional DG of planning and development.

    Dr Rasheda Sultana, director of the Public Health Institute, has been sent to Dr Amedul’s post.

    NIPSOM Director Professor Dr Bayezid Khurshid has been made additional DG of administration at the DGHS.

    Sabrina, a former director of the government’s disease control agency, became a household name for appearing in the daily COVID press conferences at the onset of the pandemic. She was made an additional DG at the DGHS in 2020.

    She underwent treatment for a long time in Singapore in 2022 and returned home recently upon recovery.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker of Venezuelan Red Cross walks past a truck with logo of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) carrying humanitarian aid, at a warehouse where the aid will be stored, in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr 16, 2019.
    All countries 'dangerously unprepared' for future pandemics: IFRC
    A new IFRC report recommends that countries increase domestic health finance by 1% of GDP and global health finance by at least $15 billion per year
    Nipah virus kills at least five this winter, infects more
    Nipah virus kills 5 this winter
    Health minister says people’s lack of awareness about eating fruits was responsible for the spread of the disease
    A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, September 8, 2022.
    CDC still looking at stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot
    US Food and Drug Administration officials said they had not detected a link between the shots and strokes in two other safety monitoring databases
    Experts sceptic about allowing doctors to run their private practice within state-owned hospital walls
    Private practice at public hospitals: experts sceptic, govt unmoved
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque, however, believes the programme will help out plenty of vulnerable patients

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher