Sabrina Flora transferred to preventive medicine institute as director

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, who emerged as the public face of Bangladesh's COVID-19 response in the early days of pandemic, has been transferred to the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine as a director.

She was an additional director general of planning and development at the Directorate General of Health Services.

The health and family planning ministry transferred three other officers with the rank of director on Monday.

Dr Ahmedul Kabir, an additional DG of administration at the directorate, will work as the additional DG of planning and development.