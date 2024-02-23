Bangladesh records 3 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted three new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,319 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged 17 with no fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

The new cases included one in Dhaka and two in Chattogram Division outside the port city.

The capital also accounted for 29 of the 56 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.