    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 3 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,319, and the death toll remains unchanged at 17

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 01:26 PM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 01:26 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted three new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,319 after the worst outbreak last year. 

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged 17 with no fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday. 

    The new cases included one in Dhaka and two in Chattogram Division outside the port city.

    The capital also accounted for 29 of the 56 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year. 

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year. 

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka expressway crane collapses onto railway, halting train operations for an hour
    Crane collapse halts train operations for an hour
    The incident occurred on a section of the railway between Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar, but no one was injured
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 10 dengue cases, 1 death
    Daily count: 10 dengue cases, 1 death
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,093, and the death toll stands at 15
    Bob George, Co-Founder and Director of the Archive of Contemporary Music, one of the largest vinyl record collections in the world that is seeking a new home, poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in the Archive's present location in Staatsburg, New York, US, Jan 31, 2024.
    Desperately seeking new home: 3 million sound recordings
    The non-profit archive was founded in 1985 by B George, who seeded it with his own collection of 47,000 records and originally housed it in New York City
    File Photo
    Court grants Amir Khosru bail in one case, rejects it in another
    The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court set his bail in another case at Tk 10,000 after a hearing on Wednesday

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps