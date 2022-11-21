Bangladesh dengue death toll in November hits 93, highest in a month on record

The health authorities have reported 93 deaths from dengue fever in the first 21 days of November, the highest in a month in Bangladesh.

The government reported the previous highest monthly death toll of 90 in August 2019.

The hospitals across the country admitted 606 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday, taking the number of hospitalisations so far this year to 53,413.

The number of patients hospitalised with dengue across Bangladesh in a year crossed 50,000 for the second time on record on Nov 16.