Enforce trans-fat limits for food standards to safeguard public health: experts

"Trans-fat increases the risk of heart disease and stroke by reducing the amount of good fat and increasing the amount of bad fat in the body," said Shamsun Naher Nahid, head of nutrition at the Department of Diet and Nutrition of the BIRDEM General Hospital.

"BSTI has already started the process of standardisation to reduce the amount of trans-fat in food to the recommended level as per the regulations," Enamul Hoque, deputy director at the Standards Wing of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, said during the event.

Professor Sohel Reza Choudhury, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research at the National Heart Foundation, said, "Eliminating trans-fats from food by implementing the regulations will help bring the general public under preventive measures and reduce the risk of heart disease."

Although the government passed the Controlling Trans-Fatty Acid in Foodstuffs Regulation 2021 to ensure trans-fat-free food, no progress has been noticed so far in terms of its implementation, PROGGA said in a statement.