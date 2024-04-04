Government claims it lowered prices of heart stents. Rates increased instead

According to the December 2023 list, the price of Poland-made Alex and Alex Plus stents was Tk 53,000. In the new list, it has become Tk 60,000.

The DGDA, however, compared the prices of the two stents to the rates fixed in 2022 and 2017. At that time the price of one stent was Tk 80,000, and the other Tk 62,395.

In Tuesday's list, the price of Japan-made Ultimaster Tensei is Tk 66,000. It has been claimed that the price of that stent has decreased by Tk 23,200 from Tk 83,200 set on Dec 7, 2022.

But according to the price list of Dec 12, 2023, the cost of that stent was Tk 60,000. That is, the rate increased by Tk 6,000.

The costs of two types of Direct-Stent Siro stents made in the US have been increased from Tk 55,000 to Tk 66,000, and from Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000.

Besides these, the price of Switzerland's Orsiro stent has been increased by Tk 5,000, Orsiro Mission Tk 3,000, Pro-Kinetic Energy Tk 5,000, Biometrics Neoflex Tk 2,000, Biometrics Alpha Tk 1,000, and Biofreedom by Tk 3000.

Similarly, India-made Metafor stents became costlier by Tk 5,000, Evermine50 Tk 10,000, and Biomime Morph by Tk 10,000.

The price of US-made Affinity MS Mini has increased by Tk 5,000, South Korea's Genos DES by Tk 11,000, Spain's eVascular Angiolite by Tk 7,000, Germany's Xilimus by Tk 5,000 and the Netherlands' Abluminus DES Plus by Tk 5,000.