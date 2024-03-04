Call for improving cardiovascular health by strengthening primary healthcare

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading risk factor for heart disease and accounts for more than 240,000 deaths annually in Bangladesh.

This preventable cause of heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease can be tackled by strengthening the primary health care system and increasing allocation in the health budget.

This was highlighted during a press conference on improving cardiovascular health in Bangladesh, held at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel on Saturday, the organisers said in a statement.

The event was jointly organised by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB), PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL).

“In Bangladesh, one out of every four adults has hypertension. Bangladesh has made rapid progress preventing deaths from infectious diseases. Now the country can also be a world leader in preventing heart attacks and strokes,” said Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Bangladesh has made dramatic progress by increasing twentyfold the number of patients on treatment while also doubling the quality of treatment. Investing in the strengthening of primary care services to provide blood pressure treatment can prevent heart attacks and strokes, saving many lives,”