Bangladesh records 17 hospitalisations from dengue, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has registered 17 new hospitalisations with dengue infection but no new deaths from the disease in a 24-hour tally to Thursday morning.

Of the patients newly hospitalised, four cases were in Dhaka, while 13 were outside the capital.

Currently, 97 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 40 are in Dhaka and 57 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.

Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.