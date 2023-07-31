Mindspace holds group counselling session for better understanding of mental health

Mindspace has organised a group counselling session to promote the practice in Bangladesh.

The youth-led mental health organisation held the session, titled ‘Mending Minds Together by Mindspace and EMK Center’ on emotional dependency and conflict resolution at the EMK Centre on Jun 25, 2023.

“Group counselling sessions aim to help people manage mental health conditions or cope with negative experiences and behaviours,” Mindspace said in a press release issued on Sunday. “Such a form of counselling session is not seen to be in practise in Bangladesh as much, but initiatives have been seen from different mental health organisations towards integrating it into the mainstream form of counselling recently."

The session consisted of two separate, but simultaneous discussions – ‘Emotional Dependency’ led by psychologist Sumaia Azmi and ‘Conflict Resolution in Romantic Relationships led by Dr Zakiul Abrar.