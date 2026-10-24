October 24, 2026

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Six more dengue deaths in Bangladesh, 1,898 hospitalised

October has recorded 132 dengue deaths so far, while total fatalities this year have reached 377

Six more dengue deaths in Bangladesh, 1,898 hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 07:10 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 07:10 PM

Another six people have died from dengue and 1,898 have been hospitalised in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths bring the country's dengue toll this year to 377, with 132 fatalities recorded in October alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

September recorded the highest number of dengue hospitalisations this year, with 43,774 patients admitted and 148 deaths.

According to the DGHS bulletin issued on Tuesday, 159 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), while 341 were admitted in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division logged another 281 admissions.

Among other divisions, Khulna reported the highest number of admissions at 359, followed by Barishal with 252 and Chattogram with 232. Rajshahi recorded 141 admissions, Mymensingh 75, Rangpur 51 and Sylhet seven.

The health directorate said 1,725 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment over the 24-hour period.

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