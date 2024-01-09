    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 45 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day

    The death toll in 2024 rises to 4 as the case tally stands at 485

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 02:44 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 02:44 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 45 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 485 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by one to four in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 18 more patients, while the other districts recorded 27 new cases.

    Of the 352 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 190 were in Dhaka and 162 outside the capital.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

