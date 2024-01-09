Bangladesh records 45 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 45 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 485 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by one to four in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.