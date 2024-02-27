    বাংলা

    Peru to declare emergency in parts of country amid rise in dengue fever cases

    So far this year, 28 people have died from dengue, official data shows

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2024, 06:38 PM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2024, 06:38 PM

    Peru will declare a health emergency in parts of the country in the midst of a hike seen in dengue fever cases, the South American country's health minister said on Monday.

    So far this year, 28 people have died from dengue, official data shows, in the midst of a heat wave and heavy rains, which are favorable conditions for thereproduction of mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

    Health Minister Cesar Vasquez said there is "an imminent risk" of a dengue outbreak due to a 95% increase in infections to 24,981 cases in the first seven weeks of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

    More than 400 people died from dengue in Peru last year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire at Mirpur slum tamed after an hour
    Fire doused out at Mirpur slum
    Eight units of the Fire Service took control of the situation after an hour's effort
    The cast attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024.
    Star-studded 'Dune: Part Two' rolls into London for world premiere
    "Dune: Part Two" features new additions, "Elvis" star Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha and "Oppenheimer" actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan
    Director Denis Villeneuve, promoting the movie "Dune: Part Two", attends a Warner Bros. presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. April 25, 2023. REUTERS
    ‘Dune: Part Two’ director decided to tell sequel story his own way
    The second instalment pick up right after the first film ends rather than replicating the two-year time jump from the novels
    Peru's President Dina Boluarte, flanked by Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, addresses the media, in Lima, Peru December 29, 2022. REUTERS
    'Murderer!': Peru president faces fierce backlash in slain protesters' hometown
    Boluarte has faced a constitutional complaint and probe on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries", charges she denies

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps