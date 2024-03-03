Hospital visits spike as Dhaka residents seek relief from springtime cough and cold

Eight-month-old Safwan has been reeling from frequent fevers, coughs, and colds. The infant has caught fever three times over the past two months.

His mother, Banasree resident Mishkat Jahan, has gone to great lengths to shield him from dust and pollution, to little avail.

Mishkat is worried about the impact of these recurring illnesses on Safwan's normal development, including disrupted sleep and reduced appetite.

"The whole family came down with fever and colds recently. In addition to oral medications, my child requires a nebulizer," Mishkat said.

"The most challenging times are at night when his nose becomes blocked, making breathing difficult. He cries a lot and has trouble sleeping. Using nasal drops provides some relief, allowing him some sleep."

Safwan's struggles are not isolated as many other children and adults alike are facing similar respiratory issues with the transition from winter to spring.