    Daily count: Bangladesh records 11 dengue cases, no deaths

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,271, and the death toll remains unchanged at 16

    News Desk
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 12:24 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 10 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,271 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged with no fatalities in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

    The new cases included five in Dhaka and six outside the capital.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

