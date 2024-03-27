Humans give more viruses to animals than they give us, study finds

The animals affected by anthroponosis included pets such as cats and dogs, domesticated animals such as pigs, horses and cattle, birds such as chickens and ducks, primates such as chimpanzees, gorillas and howler monkeys, and other wild animals such as raccoons, the black-tufted marmoset and the African soft-furred mouse.

Wild animals in particular were much more likely to experience human-to-animal transmission than the other way around.

"This really highlights our enormous impact on the environment and the animals around us," said Cedric Tan, a doctoral student in computational biology at the University College London Genetics Institute, lead author of the study published this week in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

People and animals are hosts to innumerable microbes that can jump to another species through close contact. The study looked at viral transmissions involving all the vertebrate groups: mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

"Viruses can jump between different species via the same modes of transmission that apply to humans, including direct contact with infected fluids, or getting bitten by other species, amongst others," Tan said.

"However, before a virus can jump into a new host, it must either already possess the biological toolkit, or acquire host-specific adaptations, to enter the cells of the new host species and exploit their resources," Tan added.

Over the millennia, pandemics that have killed millions of people have been caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and fungi that crossed over to people from animals. Zoonosis has been the primary concern concerning dangerous emerging infectious diseases.