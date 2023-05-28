Bangladesh reports hospitalisation of 80 dengue fever patients in a day

As many as 80 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in the latest 24-hour count as the number of cases continues to rise.

They include 73 in Dhaka and seven outside the capital, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Saturday.

The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease has increased to 1,704 so far this year, including 718 in the first 27 days of May.

The death toll from the disease this year has remained unchanged at 13 with no new fatality.

On Saturday, 202 dengue patients were being treated in hospitals.