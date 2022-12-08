As WHO pandemic pact talks begin, poor countries on back foot

But they worry that the odds of a favourable outcome from a scheduled 18 months of negotiations at the World Health Organization (WHO) are already stacked against them, as they lack the negotiating firepower of wealthier countries.

South Africa, Pakistan and India were among countries that made formal requests, during an initial three days of talks that ended on Wednesday, to ensure the process is inclusive.

That challenge is "very daunting," said an ambassador from a developing country who asked not to be named.

"The advanced countries have the requisite resources and can afford to have it covered and we cannot," he said.

Countries' relative negotiating clout is significant since questions of fairness - including access to vaccines and drugs and calls for transparency in governments' dealings with pharmaceutical firms - are set to be at the heart of talks.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the accord a chance to make the world safer for generations, while labelling the distribution of shots during COVID-19 as "vaccine apartheid".