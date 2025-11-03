Bangladesh records 5 dengue deaths, 1,147 hospital admissions in a day

Bangladesh has reported 1,147 new hospitalisations due to dengue in the past 24 hours with five fatalities.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) count on Monday, this year, as many as 72,822 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, of whom 288 have died.

Of the latest deaths, three occurred in Dhaka Division, and one each in Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajshahi.

October accounted for the highest monthly death toll, with 80 fatalities. November has seen 2,960 admissions and 10 deaths.

The health directorate reported that the highest number of new hospitalisations was in the Dhaka North City Corporation, where 284 patients were admitted.

Other locations recorded the following admissions in the past 24 hours:

Dhaka Division: 266

Dhaka South City Corporation: 145

Chattogram Division: 98

Mymensingh Division: 65

Rajshahi Division: 70

Khulna Division: 59

Sylhet Division: 9

Rangpur Division: 19

October saw 22,520 dengue hospitalisations, the highest in any single month in the past 10 months.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual hospitalisations occurred in 2023, with 321,179 cases, while the highest deaths in a single year were 1,705, also in 2023.