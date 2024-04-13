    বাংলা

    Dengue kills 1 more after 3 weeks as toll hits 23

    The last time fatality from the disease was recorded on Mar 23

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2024, 03:38 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 03:38 PM

    Dengue has claimed another life in Bangladesh after three weeks.

    Hospitals in Bangladesh admitted 14 new dengue patients in a day, with seven in Dhaka, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,823 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 23 with one fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

    In the morning, 37 dengue patients were receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka. The number was 32 outside the capital.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

