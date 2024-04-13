Dengue kills 1 more after 3 weeks as toll hits 23

Dengue has claimed another life in Bangladesh after three weeks.

Hospitals in Bangladesh admitted 14 new dengue patients in a day, with seven in Dhaka, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,823 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 23 with one fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

In the morning, 37 dengue patients were receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka. The number was 32 outside the capital.