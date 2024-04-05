    বাংলা

    Bird flu dairy cow outbreak widens in Ohio, Kansas, New Mexico

    Bird flu has been found in three dairy herds in Kansas, two in New Mexico, seven in Texas and one each in Ohio, Idaho and Michigan

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2024, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 05:51 AM

    Bird flu has infected a dairy herd in Ohio for the first time and was detected in additional herds in Kansas and New Mexico, according to the US government, expanding an outbreak in cows that has raised concerns about possible risks to humans.

    The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed infections in herds across six states since it first reported cases in Texas and Kansas on Mar 25.  

    The infected dairy in Ohio received cows on Mar 8 from a Texas dairy, which later confirmed a detection of bird flu, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

    The USDA has said transmission of the disease between cows cannot be ruled out.

    The initial cases in Texas and Kansas appear to have been introduced by wild birds, and the strain of the virus in subsequent cases in New Mexico, Michigan and Idaho was very similar, according to USDA.

    Migratory birds have spread avian flu around the globe since 2022, infecting poultry and other species.

    "In the state of Kansas, all the genetic sequencing data that we can come up with is still indicating it is a spillover event from a wild bird exposure," Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith said in an interview on Thursday.

    Bird flu has been found in three dairy herds in Kansas, two in New Mexico, seven in Texas and one each in Ohio, Idaho and Michigan, according to USDA.

    The spread to an increasing number of species and its widening geographic reach have raised the risks of humans being infected, the head of the World Organization for Animal Health said on Thursday.

    Texas officials reported on Monday that a farm worker tested positive, and the only symptom was eye inflammation. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk of bird flu for humans to be low.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia, US Mar 9, 2024.
    In test of Trump's clout, Ohio Republicans pick US Senate challenger
    Republicans are looking to erase Democrats' 51-49 majority in the chamber, and face an advantage as Democrats are defending a half-dozen seats in competitive states
    A black-headed oriole perches on the branches of a flowering Mandar tree in Khagrachhari’s Dighinala.
    Birds flock to springtime flowers in Khagrachhari hills
    Flowers of many varieties have bloomed in the Dighinala area of the Khagrachhari hill district with the coming of spring. A diverse array of birds have also flocked to the area looking for honey.
    March 11, 2024
    March 11, 2024
    News in photos: 11 March
    FILE PHOTO: A group of gentoo penguins walk along Quentin Point, Anvers Island, Antarctica, February 4, 2020.
    Bird flu reaches mainland Antarctica for first time, scientists say
    Hundreds of thousands of penguins gather in tightly packed colonies on the Antarctic continent and nearby islands, which could enable the deadly virus to easily spread

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin