Dengue situation a public health emergency, and the government must acknowledge it, says Dr Mushtuq Husain

A senior Bangladeshi public health expert has termed the failure to contain the spread of dengue fever despite repeated warnings from figures like himself as institutional.

Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, a consultant for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Planning under the IEDCR, also warned that dengue may remain prevalent round-the-year from now on as the winter in Bangladesh has been shortened and less chilly due to climate change.

“It’s [dengue] not a city-centred problem now as the outbreak spread to all corners of the country. [So far], they [the authorities] took a casual approach [to deal with the spread of the virus]. The government should acknowledge that it’s a ‘public health emergency’,” Dr Mushtuq said during an interview with bdnews24.com’s ‘Inside Out’.