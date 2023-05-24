Dengue cases are rising, Bangladesh health agency warns

The Directorate General of Health Services has warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year.

The surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, the directorate said on Wednesday, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

The current rate of hospitalisation is several times higher than the previous years, Prof Md Nazmul Islam, director of the DGHS’s disease control wing, said at a press conference.