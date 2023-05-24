    বাংলা

    Dengue cases are rising, Bangladesh health agency warns

    The surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 May 2023, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 02:29 PM

    The Directorate General of Health Services has warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year.

    The surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, the directorate said on Wednesday, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

    The current rate of hospitalisation is several times higher than the previous years, Prof Md Nazmul Islam, director of the DGHS’s disease control wing, said at a press conference.

    Nazmul said proactive measures have already been implemented, and urged people to adhere to precautions and follow hygiene guidelines even though the monsoon season has not commenced yet.

    DGHS Director General Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and other officials were present at the press conference.

    Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.

    Nazmul highlighted the collaboration between Dhaka North and South city corporations in their efforts to combat dengue.

    He emphasised the importance of strengthening mosquito repelling and waste management measures, stating that doing so would help alleviate risks of dengue infection.

    Referring to the previous year's experiences of high infection rates and deaths, he also emphasised the potential for creating a sense of relief by improving these measures.

    As of Tuesday, a total of 1,533 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease nationwide so far this year, according to DGHS. Thirteen of the patients have died.

    Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients and the death toll are much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tested.

