    বাংলা

    Would have given capital punishment if law permitted, says judge after Hall-Mark verdict

    The court sentences them to life in prison for embezzling Tk 100 million in one of 11 cases against them

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2024, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 02:04 PM

    The judge who delivered the verdict in the Hall-Mark Group loan scam case observed Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and his wife, Chair Jasmine Islam, deserved capital punishment.

    After the verdict on Tuesday, Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Dhaka First Special Judge’s Court said he handed down life sentences to the couple and seven others because there is no legal provision for death sentence.

    They were convicted of embezzling Tk 100 million in loans. The court also sentenced eight other suspects to different prison sentences in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    In the observation of the 284-page judgement, the judge said: “The way they scammed the banking sector and toyed with the country’s economy and its people, the court believes that they should have been given the death penalty.”

    Bu the maximum punishment in the law relevant to the charges is life sentence, he said.

    In 2012, as many as 11 cases were filed against the Hall-Mark Group owners, executives, and officials of Sonali Bank who were involved in the embezzlement of Tk 40 billion. This case is one of the 11 cases filed against them.

    Verdicts had previously been delivered over the Hall-Mark loan scam in several cases, but neither Tanvir nor Jasmine were accused in those cases.

    In the verdict announced on Tuesday, Tanvir and Jasmine were also fined Tk 50 million under Section 409 of the Penal Code and sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment and a fine of Tke 25,000 under Section 420.

    The ACC filed the case in 2012 in the capital’s Ramna Police Station, alleging the accused had embezzled Tk 105 million from a loan of Tk 5.26 billion taken for a non-existent company.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hall-Mark loan scam: 9, including Tanvir and Jasmine, get life in prison
    Hall-Mark loan scam: Tanvir, Jasmine, 7 others get life in prison
    Eight others were granted different prison sentences in the embezzlement case
    Why were the ‘masterminds’ behind the murder of my mother acquitted? asks Sagira’s daughter
    Sagira murder: Masterminds acquitted, says victim’s daughter
    “Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen were acquitted. We’re not satisfied with the verdict and will appeal,” said Samia Saba Chowdhury
    Hall-Mark loan scam: Tanvir and Jasmine face verdict on Mar 19
    Hall-Mark loan scam: Tanvir, Jasmine face verdict Mar 19
    It is one of the 11 cases filed against Hall-Mark Group owners and executives and several officials of Sonali Bank for embezzling Tk 40 billion
    Verdict in Hall-Mark loan scam case deferred for further testimony
    Verdict in Hall-Mark loan scam case deferred
    The court sets Mar 4 to hear the testimony of two officials following the exclusion of the confessional statements recorded by them

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp