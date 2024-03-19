Would have given capital punishment if law permitted, says judge after Hall-Mark verdict

The judge who delivered the verdict in the Hall-Mark Group loan scam case observed Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and his wife, Chair Jasmine Islam, deserved capital punishment.

After the verdict on Tuesday, Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Dhaka First Special Judge’s Court said he handed down life sentences to the couple and seven others because there is no legal provision for death sentence.

They were convicted of embezzling Tk 100 million in loans. The court also sentenced eight other suspects to different prison sentences in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

In the observation of the 284-page judgement, the judge said: “The way they scammed the banking sector and toyed with the country’s economy and its people, the court believes that they should have been given the death penalty.”