Why were the ‘masterminds’ behind the murder of my mother acquitted? asks Sagira’s daughter

The family of housewife Sagira Morshed have expressed their discontent with the verdict in the case over her 1989 murder in Dhaka’s Siddheswari and say they will appeal the court’s decision.

”I was only six years old at that time. Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen were the masterminds behind my mother’s murder, but they were acquitted,” Sagira’s daughter Samia Saba Chowdhury told the media.

“Why were the masterminds acquitted? We’re not satisfied and will file an appeal.”

Dr Hasan Ali was Sagira’s brother-in-law and Sayedatul Mahmuda Shaheen his wife. Besides the couple, the court acquitted Montu Mondal aka Mintu on Wednesday as their involvement in the murder was not proven.

The court sentenced two suspects, Anas Mahmud aka Rezwan, and Maruf Reza to life in prison. In addition to the prison sentence, they were fined Tk 50,000 each. An additional six months will be added to their prison sentences if they fail to pay.

Sagira’s husband, the plaintiff, said the family was not fully satisfied with the verdict. He repeated that they would file an appeal.

“We are satisfied by the verdicts against two of them and unsatisfied by the verdicts against another two. The verdict could have been better. We will appeal it.”