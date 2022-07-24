Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" will wrap up phase six of the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said from the stage at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

Phases four through six will be known as the Multiverse Saga, he said.

The announcements drew loud cheers and applause from a crowd of more than 6,000 in a packed convention hall, though Feige provided few details. "Avengers: Endgame," released in 2019, is the second-highest grossing movie of all time, and MCU films have generated more than $25 billion in global box office sales.

Feige also revealed plans for an 18-episode TV series called "Daredevil: Born Again," which will stream on Disney+ in the spring of 2024, and a "Thunderbolts" movie scheduled for July 2024.

The studio spotlighted some of the nearer-term films in Marvel's phase five, including next February's debut of the third "Ant-Man and The Wasp" film, subtitled "Quantumania."