If it could break free of tropes, anime could soar even higher

Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, has created a legacy of films that are not only visually stunning but also rich in themes, exploring environmentalism, war, and human nature in classics like Princess Mononoke, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and Spirited Away.

Mamoru Hosoda blends fantasy and heartfelt, grounded stories in The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Wolf Children offer a unique blend of fantasy and heartfelt storytelling. Meanwhile, Masaaki Yuasa delves into unconventional art styles and narrative approaches in works like Devilman Crybaby and The Tatami Galaxy.

These creators demonstrate that anime can be a medium for exploring complex themes and pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling. Their success underscores the potential within the anime industry for more creators to take risks and push against the boundaries of traditional narratives and tropes. It is through the efforts of such innovative artists that anime can continue to evolve and maintain its relevance as a powerful medium for storytelling.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.