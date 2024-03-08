Oppenheimer' may bring Oscars gold to Universal

"Oppenheimer" appears poised to dominate Sunday's Academy Awards, validating Universal studio chief Donna Langley's bet on the unconventional, three-hour-long period drama about the father of the atomic bomb.

Langley aggressively pursued the project, in part, for the chance to work with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had just severed his two-decade-long relationship with Warner Bros. Studios in a disagreement over its streaming video strategy.

The executive committed Universal's full promotional resources to "Oppenheimer," which would enjoy a 100-plus day exclusive run in movie theatres before being made available for home viewing.

"Donna's an incredible collaborator, wonderful studio head to work for," Nolan told Reuters. "I can't speak highly enough about her incredible take on material, wonderful notes throughout, (and) an incredibly supportive effort from her whole team, which is second to none."