Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Female acts will fill two of the three headline slots at Britain's Glastonbury Festival for the first time in June when Dua Lipa and SZA top the bill alongside rock-band Coldplay, organisers said on Thursday.

Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot.

British-Albanian Dua Lipa, whose hits include "New Rules" and "One Kiss", will make her Pyramid Stage debut shortly after the release of third album "Radical Optimism".