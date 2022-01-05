Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as omicron surges
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2022 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:16 AM BdST
Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until Apr 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday.
The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan 28.
For movie theatre operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the COVID crisis.
Chains including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings Inc and Cineworld Group have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While "No Way Home" is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.
The rapidly spreading omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to theatres during the pandemic.
- Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April
- 5 international movies to stream now
- In Mexico, women directors take the lead
- Hollywood tests the limit of marquee names
- 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' smashes $1bn milestone globally
- Carrie-Anne Moss resurrects her 'Matrix' action-hero role
- ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ review
- New 'Spider-Man' movie snares third-biggest domestic opening
- Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as omicron surges
- Five international movies to stream now
- In Mexico, women directors take the lead
- Hollywood tests the limit of marquee names a single film can hold
- 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1bn milestone globally
- Carrie-Anne Moss resurrects her 'Matrix' action-hero role
Most Read
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- COVID cases are surging after emergence of omicron in Bangladesh. Is there a link?
- Bangladesh close in on shock win after Ebadot rattles NZ
- Bangladesh logs 775 new virus cases, the biggest single-day jump in 3 months
- Bangladesh health officials want fresh curbs in 7 days to fight omicron
- Bangladesh plans to impose COVID vaccine requirement for indoor dining
- Online ‘auction’ is latest attack on muslim women in India
- Delhi imposes weekend curfew as COVID cases multiply, chief minister tests positive