Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jul 2021 02:17 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2021 02:17 AM BdST
A standing ovation from the audience to ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ after its world premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival has left actor Azmeri Haque Badhon, who played the protagonist in the Bangladeshi film, emotional.
Accompanied by director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Badhon was overwhelmed after the premiere of the film, the first from Bangladesh at the Cannes, on Wednesday.
The audience stood up and applauded the crew after the screening of the film, presented in Un Certain Regard section, at Sal Dubusi Theatre in Cane Pale Do Festival.
Producer Jeremy Chua, Executive Producer Ehsanul Haque Babu, cinematographer Tuhin Tamijul, set decorator Ali Afjal Uzzal, colourist Chinmoy Roy and sound director Sayba Talukder were also present.
“It’s difficult to put in words how I felt at that moment. Many greeted me with hugs. I'm overwhelmed,” Badhon said.
The film centres on Rehana, an assistant professor at a local medical college who finds herself in a difficult position after witnessing a sexual assault because she knows both the victim and the perpetrator.
The cast include Afia Jahin Jaima, Kazi Sami Hassan and Afia Tabassum Borno.
The second screening of the film is scheduled at the festival for Thursday.
‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ will compete with films from 20 countries for the award. The winner will be announced on Jul 16.
