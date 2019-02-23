Movies with a message make impact beyond Oscars glitz
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST
The movie "Green Book" explores racial inequality, "Roma" reveals the emotional toll placed on domestic workers, and "RBG" chronicles the fight for women's rights.
The messages in the three Academy Awards contenders are no accident. All were produced and financed by Participant Media, a pioneer among a group of companies aiming to advance social missions through movies.
Participant was founded in 2004 by billionaire and former eBay President Jeff Skoll. The company's credits range from Al Gore's climate-change documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" and Steven Spielberg's historical drama "Lincoln" to "Spotlight", a best picture winner about journalists who exposed a cover-up of abuse by Catholic priests.
"We often gravitate toward stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, becoming leaders for change in their own and others' lives," Participant Media Chief Executive David Linde said by email.
"Roma" is a prime example, Linde said. The black-and-white drama, which was distributed by Netflix Inc, revolves around Cleo, an indigenous Mexican housekeeper who displays courage in the face of serious challenges.
It will compete at the Oscars on Sunday for best picture with "Green Book," a Participant movie released by Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures about a black pianist on a 1962 concert tour of the segregated US South.
Actor Mahershala Ali attends the 91st Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US Feb 4, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Participant's movies are paired with off-screen activism. For "Roma," the company joined the National Domestic Workers Alliance to push for labour protections and supported the launch of an app that provides benefits to house cleaners such as paid time off.
COMPELLING, SUCCESSFUL
Scott Budnick, who quit his career producing comedies such as "The Hangover" to advocate for prison reform, is also working to spark change through compelling and commercially successful entertainment.
His new company, One Community, is aiming to raise $10 million to mount a year-long campaign around the January 2020 release of the film "Just Mercy," a biographical drama starring Michael B. Jordan as a lawyer fighting to free a man wrongly convicted of murder.
The campaign is expected to kick off within the next two months and will be designed to prompt changes on issues such as the death penalty and juvenile sentencing, Budnick said in an interview.
One Community, which is co-financing "Just Mercy" with AT&T Inc's Warner Bros., "is the branch between philanthropy and politics to the entertainment community," he said.
Julie Cohen (L) and Betsy West from "RBG" attend a reception for Oscar-nominated documentary films, ahead of the 91st Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US Feb 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"We're here to be that aligner," he said.
A co-producer of "Just Mercy" is Macro, a company committed to developing TV shows and movies that represent a broad range of stories featuring people of color. Past films include the critically acclaimed dramas "Fences" and "Mudbound."
Macro was founded by former talent agent Charles King and is funded by organizations that support the company's mission, including the Ford Foundation that invested $5 million.
"Affecting which stories are told, by whom, and from what perspective, is an extremely powerful way to change the discourse in this country," said Cara Mertes, director of a Ford Foundation initiative called JustFilms. "For us, this is social justice impact."
Budnick's One Community is funded by a variety of investors, including Endeavor Content and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.
It is set up as a "double bottom line" company to generate profits and social change, Budnick said. Executives are working with social scientists to develop metrics to gauge success.
That framework is not for every investor, Budnick said.
If someone is looking for a return of 10 times their investment, "they could go to Twitter, Uber, Instagram," Budnick said. "This is not that. This is a company modelled to make money, and it's modelled to make impact."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Movies with a message make impact beyond Oscars glitz
- Israeli director Nadav Lapid's 'Synonyms' wins Berlinale
- Berlin festival aims for gender equality with half of films by women
- ‘High Flying Bird’ review: A thrilling dunk on capitalism
- Sundance documentaries expose truths, both glorious and bitter
- 'Roma,' 'The Favourite' dominate history-making Oscar nominations
- Cinema needs to think differently in digital era: Norwegian Director Tvedt says in Dhaka
- Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll's first live-action film
- Who will be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards?
- Filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95
Most Read
- Gas cylinders became 'as lethal as bombs' during Old Dhaka fire
- Rohingyas beat up three German journalists at Bangladesh refugee camp
- Family of Old Dhaka fire victim files case for ‘death caused by negligence’
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- PM Hasina returns to Dhaka after six-day tour
- 'Dream of a safe place': Saudi sisters in hiding in Hong Kong after fleeing family
- Chawkbazar was ‘already hell on earth’: How the inferno started and spread fast
- Old Dhaka fire could have been avoided, says Obaidul Quader
- CID collects DNA samples from people looking for relatives after Old Dhaka fire
- 11th parliament: 49 reserved seat MPs take oath