Will India lightning strike deaths rise as climate change worsens?

Officials say the government has sought to reduce lightning deaths by investing in detection sensors and providing area-specific information about strikes through a mobile app, but experts such as Sanjay Srivastava of the LRIC are calling for more to be done to raise awareness and protect the public.

"Our major challenge remains people who work outdoors - farmers, herders, fishermen - and children in rural schools," said Srivastava, convener of the LRIC, which is a joint initiative between various organisations and government bodies including the NDMA and the Indian Meteorological Department.

RAISING AWARENESS AS LIGHTNING RISK GROWS

Climate scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm about the risk of global warming increasing the frequency of lightning strikes - and the impact this could have on related disasters such as forest fires.

For example, Canada is in the spotlight as it braces for its worst-ever wildfire season. At least 3.3 million hectares (8.2 million acres) have burned so far this year, and Quebec province is the hardest hit due to multiple fires ignited by lightning.

In India, a 2021 study published in the journal 'Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics' said that by the end of the century, lightning frequency is set to rise by between 10% and 25%, while its intensity is expected to increase by between 15% and 50%.

India suffers huge human casualties from lightning compared to developed countries, experts have said.

About two people in a million die from lightning in India each year, yet in the US and Australia, for example, that figure is 0.1 per million, according to 2016 research published by Vaisala, a Finnish weather and environmental products firm.

India should follow the example of the US, where safety campaigns, readily-accessible weather information and research into the causes of lightning casualties have hugely cut the number of deaths in recent decades, said Rohit Chakraborty of the Divecha Centre for Climate Change, a research institute.

The nation must also consider how its development and growth is exacerbating the root causes of extreme weather, he added.

"India and other developing countries, which are rapidly creating infrastructure and urban areas besides more transport and industries, also need to adopt clean (carbon-free) development models as they seek to grow," Chakraborty said.