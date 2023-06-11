Time for Bangladesh to shift to green energy: Muhammad Zamir

A video of the interview is available on bdnews24.com and its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Zamir spoke of his experience as the former chief information commissioner, when he visited 39 districts and recognised the advantages of solar power.

“I was surprised to see how children who earlier on, used to go to bed about after dusk, after Maghrib prayers after one hour, because it was dark. It was very difficult for them to have kerosene lamps. [But now] they were up and around, studying, because there were two solar panels on top of their house. And that was giving them enough electricity and energy for them to see the television. And they could also continue with their school studies after dusk.”

In discussions with local officials, Zamir said he also learned that it was helping with family planning as access to power after dark kept people busy.

Zamir, an advisor to the Awami League, said he was pleased that the new budget for FY2024 had realised the extent of the problem.

“This is a major step which has been taken because this is a realisation that we need to do it. We are beginning to realise that it is not just a question of importing oil, or raising coal from underneath, or doing something like that so that we only think of profit and we forget about the general mass.”

He touted the Gender Responsive Climate Adaptation Project in Bangladesh’s coastal regions, which aims to enhance the capacity of women to deal with environmental disasters and climate-related shocks.

“The project will increase the ability of women to act as ‘change agents’ in the development of sustainable livelihoods and water supply options,” Zamir said.

Already 7,000 women in Sunamganj have received training on how to improve the quality of life and access to clean water in the haor (wetland) areas, he said.