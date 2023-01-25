Unpopular opinion: Despite the cringe, Riverdale is a good show

Another major success is how they handle the comics’ titular character, Archie. KJ Apa’s version is a hero who’s easy to root for and his love for the town and dedication to making it a better place is inspiring. He never gives up and strives to persevere against any threat to Riverdale, whether it’s against Mr Lodge’s political corruption or (in later seasons) an evil warlock. Though he slips into stereotypes at times, such as gaining super-strength, he still stands up for fairness and justice and is willing to pursue them even if it means breaking the law. The extended runtime of the show helps his character a lot too. Though his initial storylines aren’t the most exciting, he grows into the role of a central character and his arcs solidify him as a young man rooted in his ethics and values.

Two characters who benefit less from the show stretching out and exploring more fantastical elements are Betty and Veronica. The two are stuck with two of the more clichéd storylines in the show, both revolving around their fathers, and ultimately are some of the weaker leads because of it. Veronica is forced to confront the love-hate relationship she has with Mr Lodge and has to work outside of the law to take him down. On the way, she gets blood on her hands, but the story doesn’t come together properly to her final position as a strong, corporate woman. Betty’s character starts off at a more interesting point – unlike the girl-next-door of the comics, she is dealing with serious issues like repressed anger. Her character arc with her father also has a fascinating dimension, but both of these ideas end up with mixed results. It feels as if trying to shoehorn a moral complexity and sense of sadism into the character hasn’t made her as layered and complex as the writers were hoping for.