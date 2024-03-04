BRIT Awards: Raye sets record at Britain's pop music honours

Singer-songwriter Raye was the big winner at the BRIT Awards, the biggest night in British music, on Saturday, setting a new record for most prizes in one night at the annual ceremony.

Raye won six awards, including for artist of the year, album of the year for "My 21st Century Blues" and song of the year for "Escapism".

The 26-year-old also triumphed in the genre category for R&B act and was named best new artist. Her tally of seven nods had broken the record for the most nominations by a single artist in any one year, according to the annual ceremony's organisers, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Raye, who parted ways with her record label in 2021 to work as an independent artist after she said the label had withheld her debut album, began early celebrations this week, when she was named BRITs Songwriter of the Year. She is the first woman to win the award since its launch in 2022.