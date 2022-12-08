British royals brace for Harry and Meghan's Netflix broadside

Britain's royal family will be braced for renewed criticism from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday when a Netflix documentary series about the couple airs.

Trailers suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from royal duties and moved to California two years ago, will deliver more embarrassing barbs against Harry's father King Charles and elder brother Prince William.

The first three of six episodes will be released on Thursday.

In March last year, the couple's interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which they made accusations of racism and ill-treatment in the royal household, plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis for decades.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" Meghan, 41, says in one clip released in advance by Netflix.

"No one knows the full truth," Harry, 38, says in a trailer. "We know the full truth." In another clip he refers to people working for the royal household briefing journalists about family members, calling it "a dirty game".

Neither Buckingham Palace nor William's office Kensington Palace are commenting before the release, which comes a week after a racism row involving William's 83-year-old godmother which saw her step down from her honorary role as a royal aide.