Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

Rock had been mostly silent about the incident until the end of his hour-long special, when he accused Will Smith of "selective outrage," also the name of his special.

The comedian said Pinkett Smith had stirred tension among the three, in part by calling for a boycott of the Oscars in 2016 when Rock was the host. Pinkett Smith said she was protesting the fact that Will Smith and other Black actors were not nominated.

Rock, who also is Black, joked about Pinkett Smith at the Oscars that year and again last year.

"She starts it. I finish it," Rock said.

Rock also brought up marital problems the Smiths have publicly discussed. Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair that she called an "entanglement" in 2020.

"I didn't have any entanglements," Rock said. "She hurt him way more than he hurt me."