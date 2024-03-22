Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for horror 'Immaculate'

Sydney Sweeney takes on two roles for her latest film "Immaculate", starring and producing the horror movie set in an Italian convent.

The "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress plays a young American nun, Sister Cecilia, who enrols in a convent in rural Italy. While she struggles to understand what seems off about the establishment, she suddenly finds herself pregnant.

"I saw this movie in my head and I really wanted to make it for a really, really long time and I think that I trusted and believed in myself to surround myself with the right team that would help me learn how to do the job to the best of my ability," Sweeney told Reuters.