No dancing, judge tells jury at Ed Sheeran copyright trial

Ben Crump, a lawyer for the heirs, said in his opening statement that the performance amounted to a "confession" by Sheeran.

Under questioning from Keisha Rice, another lawyer for the plaintiffs, Sheeran said many pop songs use the same three or four chords, and that he performs "mash-ups" of many songs at his concerts.

"You could go from 'Let it Be' to 'No Woman, No Cry' and switch back," Sheeran testified, referring to the Beatles and Bob Marley classics. "If I had done what you're accusing me of doing, I'd be a quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people and do that."

The trial is the first of three Sheeran could face from lawsuits over similarities between the two hits.

In her opening statement, Sheeran's lawyer Ilene Farkas, said the two songs are distinct and told jurors that the plaintiffs should not be allowed to "monopolize" a chord progression used in countless songs.