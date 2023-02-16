    বাংলা

    Actress Raquel Welch, sex symbol of 1960s, dead at age 82

    Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in ‘Fantastic Voyage’, followed by her iconic appearance in ‘One Million Years B.C.’

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 08:55 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2023, 08:55 PM

    Raquel Welch, the film actress whose sultry, curvaceous looks made her a leading sex symbol of the 1960s and '70s, has died at age 82, news media outlets reported on Wednesday.

    Her death was initially reported by TMZ.com, citing unnamed family members, and later by Hollywood trade publication Variety and the French news agency AFP, which cited her manager.

    Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure "Fantastic Voyage," followed by her iconic appearance later that year in the prehistoric drama "One Million Years B.C."

    Although Welch had just a few lines of dialogue in "B.C.," memorable images of her appearance in a deer-skinned bikini made her a bestselling pinup that transformed her into a global sex symbol.

    Other screen credits in the late 1960s and early '70s include starring roles in "Bedazzled," "Bandolero!" "100 Rifles," "Myra Breckinridge" and "Hannie Caulder."

    The brunette star's portrayal of strong female characters was credited with reshaping the stereotype of the traditional sex symbol, and her rise to fame was also seen as eclipsing Hollywood's embrace of the blonde bombshell.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sting speaks at the 2019 Juno Awards in London, Ontario, Canada, March 17, 2019.
    Sting to get highest Ivors honour
    He has already won seven Ivor Novello awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002
    A publicity still for 'Hi-Fi Rush'
    ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ review: Bold, funky, and fresh
    The Microsoft exclusive delivers an instant hit with rhythmic action-adventure fun
    The Rolling Stones in 1971.
    Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones - Sweet Virginia
    The ramshackle country and blues track could be the end of a rowdy night or a laid-back start to the morning after
    A still from 'Midsommar'.
    6 unique love stories to snuggle up to
    Love comes in many different forms. Why not celebrate Valentine's Day with a set of unusual and exciting movies on romance?

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher