'Civil War' movie set in near-future US poses questions about politics and journalism

Filmmaker Alex Garland wants "Civil War", a tense thriller about a group of journalists documenting societal collapse as they chase a scoop in a conflict-torn United States, to be a conversation starter.

Set in the near future and both a war film and a road movie, "Civil War" sees fictional Reuters photographer Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and reporter Joel (Wagner Moura) take to the road with the aim of reaching Washington, DC, before it falls to a rebel faction.

To Lee's dismay, aspiring young photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) and veteran reporter Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) also tag along for the obstacle-ridden trip from New York.

"It is an anti-war movie, but it's really got two other focuses," Garland said at the film's premiere in London on Tuesday.