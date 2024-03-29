Ohtani's LA mural celebrates larger-than-life ballplayer

'Ohtani-mania' officially kicked off in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday with the unveiling of a 15-story mural of new Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

It took almost a month to create the mural on the side of the Japanese Miyako Hotel in LA's Little Tokyo and artist Robert Vargas said it represents the cultural bridge between Japan and the 'City of Angels'.

"We're team LA and looking at everybody here, I see the whole country of Japan rooting for Shohei," Vargas told the crowd on hand for the unveiling.

"We're all Angelinos rooting for Shohei. That nation and Dodger Nation are all on the same team."