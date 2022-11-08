Dhaka Education Board names 5 teachers responsible for controversial HSC question

The Dhaka Education Board has identified five teachers involved in including a widely criticised question on the Higher Secondary Certificate Bangla examination.

One question setter and four moderators from the Jashore Education Board were identified.

Assistant Professor Prashanta Kumar Pal of Dr Saiful Islam Degree College in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur was responsible for setting the question, the Dhaka Education Board said on Tuesday.

The question was moderated by Assistant Professor Syed Tajuddin Shaon of Govt Victoria College in Narail, Assistant Professor Shafiqur Rahman of Satkhira Govt Girls’ College, Assistant Professor Shyamal Kumar Ghosh of Narail’s Mirzapur United College and Assistant Professor Rezaul Karim of Bheramara Adorsho College in Kushtia.